Bowdon Recreation and Atlanta Brave's Charlie Culberson Fall Sweepstakes Fundraiser

Bowdon Recreation Nation,


Please join Charlie Culberson in this very special sweepstakes to raise funds to provide the resources our kids need to help catch their dreams!


Please support the cause by entering the sweepstakes and helping to organically grow its exposure as much as we can!   Together we can have fun and provide the resources our kids need. 


                       Adopt a Park Raffle


Prizes Include:


Traeger Grill, 4 Xfinity Braves Club Seats


4 Atlanta Braves Seats (Players friends and family section)


Signed Memorabilia

Austin Riley Bat     Matt Olson Bat    Ricky Henderson Game Bat

David Wells Game Jersey     


Autographed Baseballs

Spencer Strider     Ozzie Albies 

AJ Minter     Sean Murphy     Matt Olson    Chris Mullins   Nolan Arenado Paul Goldschmidt    David Wells 2000 game ball    Max Fried 


Gift Certificates

Williamson Bros. BBQ    

Base Camp

