Bowdon Recreation and Atlanta Brave's Charlie Culberson Fall Sweepstakes Fundraiser

Bowdon Recreation Nation,





Please join Charlie Culberson in this very special sweepstakes to raise funds to provide the resources our kids need to help catch their dreams!





Please support the cause by entering the sweepstakes and helping to organically grow its exposure as much as we can! Together we can have fun and provide the resources our kids need.





Adopt a Park Raffle





Prizes Include:





Traeger Grill, 4 Xfinity Braves Club Seats





4 Atlanta Braves Seats (Players friends and family section)





Signed Memorabilia

Austin Riley Bat Matt Olson Bat Ricky Henderson Game Bat

David Wells Game Jersey





Autographed Baseballs

Spencer Strider Ozzie Albies

AJ Minter Sean Murphy Matt Olson Chris Mullins Nolan Arenado Paul Goldschmidt David Wells 2000 game ball Max Fried





Gift Certificates

Williamson Bros. BBQ

Base Camp