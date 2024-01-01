Welcome to Mom Prom! Get ready for a night of dancing, laughter, and fun at the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort. Grab your favorite dress, put on your dancing shoes, and join us for a memorable evening! Whether you're a mom, grandma, aunt, or friend, this event is all about honoring the amazing women in our lives. Don't miss out on this opportunity to let loose and have a blast with your friends. Miranda & The M80's will be there for great music and entertainment. There will be a cash bar available, a silent auction, raffles, and much more! See you there!