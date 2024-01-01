American Warrior Real Estate Professionals

Join us at the Tripoli Shrine Center in Milwaukee for an impactful event hosted by the American Warrior Initiative (AWI) in collaboration with the Women's Council of REALTORS® Milwaukee Metro and Fairway Mortgage.





Special Guest: Karen Vaughn. Gold Star mother of fallen US Navy Seal Chief Aaron Carson Vaughn, (SEAL Team VI), Author, Veterans Advocate, National Speaker





Expect a dynamic gathering, featuring engaging discussions and AWI will provide each guest with a book by Karen!





Running from 11 AM to 1:30 PM with lunch, the event carries a cost of $25 per person, (For members of the Women's Council of REALTORS® there will be no cost for the event.) The certificate will be given to all REALTORS® for attending American Warrior Real Estate Professional.





We're honoring a veteran service dog to be gifted by Custom Canines.





There will be red Friday shirts available for a donation of $22. All of that money goes to the veterans, which is intended to help them with dog food or with vet bills/toys.





Join us for a day of learning, networking, and giving back to our veterans!



