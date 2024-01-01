2024 Blackhawks Family Fun Day

Join us for a day filled with excitement and entertainment at the Brunswick Blackhawks' Family Fun Day! Mark your calendars for Saturday, May 11th, from 2pm to 6pm, as we gather at Town Creek Park.





Get ready to showcase your skills and team spirit in our tournament! Form a team of three to five players and compete in a 3 vs 3 Tournament. With divisions for ages 9-11, 12-14, 15-17, and 18+, there's a championship waiting for every age group. Trophies and prizes will be awarded to the winning teams of each division.





Please note: Players can choose to play up in a division, but may not play down.





Before the championship games, we'll test the shooting skills of our parents with the Dad's Free Throw Contest and Mom's Layup Challenge. Cheer on your parents and families as they take to the court in this friendly competition!





While the competition heats up on the court, enjoy a variety of other activities for the whole family. Test your aim in our 3 Point Contest/Free Throw Contest and challenge your knowledge in the "Guess Which Coach Said It" game.





We will have delicious BBQ plates, refreshing shaved ice, cotton candy, popcorn, hot dogs, and an assortment of concessions and candies available for purchase.





We strongly encourage you to pre-order your food plates to guarantee ample supply for all our players and their friends and families.





Don't miss out on this day of fun, food, and friendly competition! See you there!