2024 Pause Annual Golf Tournament Golf Registration

The Second Annual Golf Tournament to benefit The Pause ~ Community Center for Recovery will be held Monday, August 26, 2024 at Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club.

Shotgun Start at 12:00 Noon – Scramble

Check in at the Pavilion beginning at 10:30 am.

Access to the putting greens, driving range and lunch before the start.

After golf join us in the Pavilion for refreshments, light hors D’oeuvres, followed by a full dinner, prizes, auction, and special guest speaker.

The Pause is a Community Center for Recovery which supports alcoholics, addicts, family members, and loved ones of those suffering from substance misuse. We facilitate this by providing a dedicated space for 12-step meetings and year-round sober social activities.