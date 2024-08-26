Logo
2024 Pause Annual Golf Tournament Golf Registration

Ocean's Edge Resort and Golf Club, 832 Villages Dr, Brewster, MA 02631, USA

The Second Annual Golf Tournament to benefit The Pause ~ Community Center for Recovery will be held Monday, August 26, 2024 at Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club.

  • Shotgun Start at 12:00 Noon – Scramble
  • Check in at the Pavilion beginning at 10:30 am.
  • Access to the putting greens, driving range and lunch before the start.
  • After golf join us in the Pavilion for refreshments, light hors D’oeuvres, followed by a full dinner, prizes, auction, and special guest speaker.

The Pause is a Community Center for Recovery which supports alcoholics, addicts, family members, and loved ones of those suffering from substance misuse.  We facilitate this by providing a dedicated space for 12-step meetings and year-round sober social activities. 

