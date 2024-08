Vet Fest Lake County and Combat Hero Bike Build present Comedian Dean Napolitano and Comedian and Magician Mark Alan. Proceeds from the event will be used toward the modification of two motorcycles which will be donated to Combat Veteran Justin (JP) Lane and Combat Veteran Gabriel Guest. To learn more about JP's journey visit https://jpsjourney.com





Doors open at 6:00 pm. Cash bar and Charcuterie Boards available for purchase.