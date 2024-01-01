Team For Kids's Marathon fundraising raffle 2024

Hello everyone!





I’m Nagila and I’ll be running the NYC Marathon this November with Team for Kids. I’m raising funds to support children’s sports programs nationwide. Having worked with kids for a while now, I understand how crucial sports are for their physical and mental development. Sports not only keep them healthy but also teach discipline, confidence, and motivation — key qualities for growth and lifelong physical activity.





What truly inspires me about this cause is that the funds raised also provide training for volunteer teachers and coaches, enhancing the support kids receive.





I would be so grateful for your support!









Thank you for your support!! ❤️









P.S. Donations are tax-deductible!