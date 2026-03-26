2B CONTINUED

Hosted by

2B CONTINUED

About this event

2B CONTINUED Bike Run 2026

Biscay

MN 55336, USA

ONE Cycle Rider or Passenger
$30

Registration for ONE person. Fee includes a neck gaiter, lunch and supper.

ONE Auto Driver or Passenger
$30

Registration for ONE person. Fee includes a neck gaiter, lunch and supper.

ONE Bus Passenger
$30

Registration for ONE person to ride the bus! Fee includes bus ride, neck gaiter, lunch and supper. Must be 21 years old to ride the bus. Bus service by Krauser's Charter Service (on a school bus) no bathroom onboard. No alcohol or food provided (May bring your own). ***Note: We will cancel and return your fee on Friday, September 11th if minimum of 10 is not met.

Add a donation for 2B CONTINUED

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!