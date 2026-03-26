2B CONTINUED Bike Run 2026

About this event
Registration for ONE person. Fee includes a neck gaiter, lunch and supper.
Registration for ONE person. Fee includes a neck gaiter, lunch and supper.
Registration for ONE person to ride the bus! Fee includes bus ride, neck gaiter, lunch and supper. Must be 21 years old to ride the bus. Bus service by Krauser's Charter Service (on a school bus) no bathroom onboard. No alcohol or food provided (May bring your own). ***Note: We will cancel and return your fee on Friday, September 11th if minimum of 10 is not met.
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