2B CONTINUED

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2B CONTINUED

About this event

2B CONTINUED Twins Game Outing

1 Twins Way

Minneapolis, MN 55403, USA

2B CONTINUED Staff Member
Free

For 2B CONTINUED staff. Includes game ticket, t-shirt, and optional bus transportation at no cost.


Please note, to avoid additional fees at checkout, you may select "other" in the dropdown and put 0 in contribution box.

2B CONTINUED Board Member
$20

For 2B CONTINUED board members. Includes game ticket, t-shirt, and optional bus transportation.


Please note, to avoid additional fees at checkout, you may select "other" in the dropdown and put 0 in contribution box.

2B CONTINUED Volunteers/Supporters/Guests
$20

For 2B CONTINUED volunteers, supporters, and/or guests. Includes game ticket, t-shirt, and optional bus transportation.


Please note, to avoid additional fees at checkout, you may select "other" in the dropdown and put 0 in contribution box.

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