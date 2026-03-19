2B CONTINUED Twins Game Outing

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For 2B CONTINUED staff. Includes game ticket, t-shirt, and optional bus transportation at no cost.
Please note, to avoid additional fees at checkout, you may select "other" in the dropdown and put 0 in contribution box.
For 2B CONTINUED board members. Includes game ticket, t-shirt, and optional bus transportation.
Please note, to avoid additional fees at checkout, you may select "other" in the dropdown and put 0 in contribution box.
For 2B CONTINUED volunteers, supporters, and/or guests. Includes game ticket, t-shirt, and optional bus transportation.
Please note, to avoid additional fees at checkout, you may select "other" in the dropdown and put 0 in contribution box.
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