The Annual Leo C. Cox Memorial Scholarship Golf Scramble

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About this event
Charity Event, 9 Holes, Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Charity Event, 9 Holes, Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Charity Event: Nine-Hole Golf Tournament – Access to the full program, including all main activities. In golf, a mulligan (sometimes incorrectly referred to as a "Milligan") is an unofficial term for a second attempt at a shot.
If Player A gets a 4 and Player B gets a 5, Player A wins the hole and takes the "skin".
Donation to the Leo C. Cox Memorial Scholarship
$
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