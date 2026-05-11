Friends Of The 60 S Alton Black Alumni Association

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Friends Of The 60 S Alton Black Alumni Association

About this event

The Annual Leo C. Cox Memorial Scholarship Golf Scramble

3555 Fosterburg Rd

Alton, IL 62002, USA

4 Person Scramble
$260
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Charity Event, 9 Holes, Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Admission (singles)
$65

Charity Event, 9 Holes, Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Team Mulligan
$45

Charity Event: Nine-Hole Golf Tournament – Access to the full program, including all main activities. In golf, a mulligan (sometimes incorrectly referred to as a "Milligan") is an unofficial term for a second attempt at a shot.

Skins
$30

If Player A gets a 4 and Player B gets a 5, Player A wins the hole and takes the "skin".

Donation
Pay what you can

Donation to the Leo C. Cox Memorial Scholarship

Bronze - Tournament Sponsorship
$100
  • Social media mention
Silver - Tournament Sponsorship
$200
  • Event signage display
  • Social media mention
Gold - Tournament Sponsorship
$500
  • Premium event signage display
  • Featured social media mention
Add a donation for Friends Of The 60 S Alton Black Alumni Association

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