Central Bucks West Mens Lacrosse
Boathouse Jacket

We only do this sale once a year!  Great gift for players and parents.


Jacket includes customization with your last name.  


We must have an order of at least 6 jackets  - if we do not meet our minimum, order will be cancelled and money refunded.


Deadline to order is Nov 8.  We are expected to receive in 6 weeks (so just before the holidays).


****To avoid a service charge through this site, under order summary, change the service fee percentage to 0%.  There should be no additional fees to purchase the jacket.****


You can view details and size chart here:  https://www.boathouse.com/products/44th-anniversary-stevenson-jacket?utm_source=adwords&;utm_term=&utm_medium=ppc&utm_campaign=&hsa_src=x&hsa_ver=3&hsa_ad=&hsa_mt=&hsa_cam=20414527847&hsa_tgt=&hsa_acc=8530134995&hsa_kw=&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_grp=&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIkJz5k5CgggMVUVFyCh1UWQfkEAAYASAAEgJwdvD_BwE

