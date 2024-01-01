2024 Annual HOA membership dues

Starting this year, HOA dues can be paid electronically using a debit/credit card, and there is no cost to you or the community!





The annual dues are $120, so there is no change from last year.

Dues must be paid in full by May 15 to avoid HOA late fees.





When you pay electronically, the system will automatically send you a receipt by email so you have proof of payment in case there are any questions.





If you are unable to pay electronically, or unable to pay the full amount, you'll need to contact the HOA Treasurer to setup a payment plan or an in-person meeting.