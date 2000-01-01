Urban Queer Art Show & Market / June 8

Start your Pride Month off by surrounding yourself with the work of several local LGBTQ+ artists and performers at Chicago's first Urban Queer Art Show and Market. From June 5 to June 9, the PrideArts Center will host this one-of-a-kind event. Come browse through the creations of some of the most talented LGBTQ+ artists that Chicago has to offer. While you're browsing you can enjoy the outrageous humor of drag queens and kings or the musical stylings of local musicians. Liquid refreshments, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, will be available on a donation basis.