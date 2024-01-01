2024 SARU Chili Cook Off- BBQ Party

Please join us on Saturday April 27th from 11 am to 4pm for Food, Fiesta Fun & Music at the San Antonio Roundup Fiesta BBQ & Chili Cookoff.





This year it will be held at Metropolitan Community Church.

All are invited to this Family Friendly Event and all proceeds will go to put on the San Antonio Roundup 2024.





On the menu we will have BBQ Chicken, Pork Ribs, Brisket, Salads, Mexican Rice, TX Style Ranch Beans, Potato Salad, Bread, Ice Tea and Coffee all for only $12.00 per plate. To Go Plates will be available as well.

We will also have a wide variety of Desserts all sold separately.





To participate in the Chili Cookoff: all entries must be Hot & Ready to serve at 1:30pm we ask you prepare at least 1 Gallon of Chili to serve. Judging will start at 2:00PM by our panel of Judges. Categories are: Taste, Appearance and Style. Please see Mike D to enter.

Please contact Gilbert M. at [email protected] to enter the contest.





We will have trophies for 1st,2nd, 3rd winners this year.







