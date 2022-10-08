Logo
4KidzSake.org
Game Day Parking

616 N Perkins Rd, Stillwater, OK 74075, USA

Don't fight for game day parking when you can have a guaranteed spot and support a great cause! 

Our friends at Staples of Stillwater have generously donated parking in their lot at 616 N Perkins Road. That's just 0.7 of a mile from Boone Pickens Stadium! 

Just purchase a ticket and we'll reserve a space for you.

  • No wasting time looking for a place to park. 
  • No need to navigate street closures or crazy traffic. 
  • No worries about getting blocked-in at an oversold parking venue.

Our volunteers will check you in and direct you to your designated space.

You can purchase parking for these individual games, or purchase a multi-game pass and we'll reserve a space for your on all remaining dates.


Oct 8, 2022
vs Texas Tech
Oct 22, 2022 (Homecoming)
vs Texas 
Nov 12, 2022
vs Iowa St.
Nov 26, 2022vs West Virginia


*Note: Parking will open 2 hours before the game on each day. You must purchase your tickets in advance.

