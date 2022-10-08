Don't fight for game day parking when you can have a guaranteed spot and support a great cause!

Our friends at Staples of Stillwater have generously donated parking in their lot at 616 N Perkins Road. That's just 0.7 of a mile from Boone Pickens Stadium!

Just purchase a ticket and we'll reserve a space for you.

No wasting time looking for a place to park.

No need to navigate street closures or crazy traffic.

No worries about getting blocked-in at an oversold parking venue.

Our volunteers will check you in and direct you to your designated space.

You can purchase parking for these individual games, or purchase a multi-game pass and we'll reserve a space for your on all remaining dates.





Oct 8, 2022

vs Texas Tech Oct 22, 2022 (Homecoming)

vs Texas Nov 12, 2022

vs Iowa St. Nov 26, 2022 vs West Virginia





*Note: Parking will open 2 hours before the game on each day. You must purchase your tickets in advance.