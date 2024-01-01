TAP-SF: Tea Talks

4/10 update: Due to the weather forecast, we are moving indoors to the food court (Dining Terrace) at Hillsdale Shopping Center. The event schedule is also updated to make sure we can find enough seating.





Park: https://maps.app.goo.gl/Yu2Xbf8RCRLBgyVy8?g_st=ic





Escalator to 2nd floor food court: https://maps.app.goo.gl/a19jTkaiTeP9BDnK9?g_st=ic





Meet: 2nd floor food court at Hillsdale Shopping Center (targeting the large area next to Kuro-Obi by Ippudo)

60 31st Ave, San Mateo, CA 94403





Updated Schedule

1p arrival window - come help save seats with us, grab boba at Sharetea (no host), and check in.

1:45p event start

3:30p closing and mingle





Tea Talks is back! Come enjoy some tea and conversation with new and old friends! Expect some structure with opportunity for organic banter. Meet at the food court at Hillsdale Shopping Center. Recommend dressing in layers to stay warm. See you there!





QUESTIONS?





Email - [email protected]





By RSVP'ing to this event, you are agreeing to the following event terms:

1. Maintain safe distancing between other attendees.

2. Refrain from attending if you are sick, and have either tested positive for COVID-19 or been in close contact with anyone who has tested positive (This includes those who are fully vaccinated as well).

3. Comply with all site regulations of the venue where the event is hosted.

4. Release the organizers of the event of any liabilities for damages or injuries incurred by you during the event.





SAFER SPACE POLICY

TAP-SF creates events for everyone to feel welcome. We have a zero tolerance policy for harassment, unwanted touch, and discrimination. If someone is making you uncomfortable, please let a TAP-SF board member know.

ABOUT TAP SF

TAP-SF is a chapter of TACL National, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. We are a 100% volunteer-run organization with a focus on fostering a Taiwanese American community in the Bay Area. We welcome people of all cultures and backgrounds!





