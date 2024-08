Here is more information ...Join us for our annual Fish Fry fundraiser.





The Annual Fish Fry provides an opportunity for Fiskites returning for Alumni Weekend as well as Fisk friends and family to engage in a positive experience on the campus of Fisk University. Proceeds from the Annual Whiting Fish Fry benefit Fisk University.





It will be a good time full of music, good food and fun. More information coming soon!

We look forward to seeing you at the Richardson House!