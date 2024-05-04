Logo
Women at the Well of Love Ministries
Just Men Day Retreat (1)

600 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508, USA

Women at the Well of Love Ministries is dedicated to restoring joy, belonging, and healing for those separated, divorced, or remarried.


Women at the Well of Love is hosting a Day Retreat for MEN at any stage

of their journey, seeking to restore joy and belonging.


Saturday, May 4, 2024  |  9:00 am - 2:30 pm

3:00 - 4:00 pm Adoration and Confessions

5:00 pm Mass

St. Pius X Catholic Church

Parish Life Center

600 East Kaliste Saloom Road

Lafayette, Louisiana 70501


The event will include testimonies, workshops, lunch, Q&A, expert speakers, and a warm and welcoming place to meet others on this journey.


Registration is available at www.womentatthewelloflove.org or by using the QR code.


Light breakfast, lunch, coffee, and water will be provided.

 

