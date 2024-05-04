Just Men Day Retreat (1)

Women at the Well of Love Ministries is dedicated to restoring joy, belonging, and healing for those separated, divorced, or remarried.
Women at the Well of Love is hosting a Day Retreat for MEN at any stage
of their journey, seeking to restore joy and belonging.
Saturday, May 4, 2024 | 9:00 am - 2:30 pm
3:00 - 4:00 pm Adoration and Confessions
5:00 pm Mass
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Parish Life Center
600 East Kaliste Saloom Road
Lafayette, Louisiana 70501
The event will include testimonies, workshops, lunch, Q&A, expert speakers, and a warm and welcoming place to meet others on this journey.
Registration is available at www.womentatthewelloflove.org or by using the QR code.
Light breakfast, lunch, coffee, and water will be provided.