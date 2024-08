Here is more information ...









Join us for a fun day in Ocean City!!!





Bells day at Castaway Cove

Saturday, June 1st

Rain date: Sunday, June 2nd

2:00-5:00 p.m.





$15 per wristband

Unlimited rides!

Sale ends Thursday, May 30th!*

*Wristbands will not be sold the day of the event. Gale Force not included.

Please email [email protected] with any questions.