Congrats Class of 2024!





You did it!! Now it's time to celebrate and party!





Senior all-night party will be held at the Andover Community Center on Wednesday, June 5. Check in time is from 10:00 pm to 10:15 pm. Doors will close and lock at 10:15 pm.





We are going to have so many fun activities such as:

1) Multiple Open Gyms to play pickle ball, basketball, volleyball, dodge ball, floor hockey, soccer, etc.

2) Ice skating and broom hockey (skates included)

3) Movies

4) Games

5) Quiet room for those that party too hard

6) KARAOKE!!

7) All night snacks

8) Midnight Pizza

9) Chocolate Chip Pancake Breakfast

10) Corn hole Tournament

11) Pickle ball Tournament

12) Prizes for every attendee

13) Canvas Painting



