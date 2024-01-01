CAYM Membership

Growth of Mentoring Programs: To grow your mentoring program, leveraging CAYM's resources like training videos, readings, and access to best practices can be invaluable. Focused recruitment strategies and mentor orientation training can help expand your mentor base effectively.

Long-term Maintenance of Mentoring Matches: The emphasis on match supervision and the provision of advanced training topics for ongoing mentor development are crucial. These resources can help in maintaining the quality and longevity of mentoring relationships.

Starting Mentors Off Well: The "5 Tips to Help Mentors Start Well" resource guide is designed to ensure mentors are well-prepared from the beginning. CAYM’s mentor orientation training, which is used across the United States and in other countries, also plays a critical role in this area.

Enhancing Mentor Effectiveness: To enhance mentor effectiveness, CAYM offers advanced training topics and resources like developing resilience in mentees and connecting protégés to social capital. These resources aim to equip mentors with the skills and knowledge they need to be more impactful

Cost Reduction: CAYM’s method of building church partners with volunteer teams can reduce staff time in recruiting, screening, and match supervision. This results in an overall reduction in cost per match.

Supporting Mentee Success: Ensuring mentors are well-equipped directly supports mentee success and prepares the mentor for the challenges unique to their mentor.