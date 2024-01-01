Purchase a calendar and feature your pet on a chosen day

Want a guaranteed spot in the calendar? Select a special date, i.e. a birthday, adoption day, or whatever is meaningful to honor your pet. Just choose your favorite photo and then choose the day and pay! First come first served! Once a date has been reserved, it will no longer be available.





Email the following to [email protected].

* a favorite photo of your pet

* preferred month and day and an alternate date

* mailing address

* best contact phone number

Printed calendars will be delivered or mailed before the holidays. Call 775-846-3773 with any questions.



