Purchase a calendar and feature your pet on a chosen day

Want a guaranteed spot in the calendar? Select a special date, i.e. a birthday, adoption day, or whatever is meaningful to honor your pet. Just choose your favorite photo and then choose the day and pay! First come first served! Once a date has been reserved, it will no longer be available.
Email the following to [email protected].
* a favorite photo of your pet
* preferred month and day and an alternate date
* mailing address
* best contact phone number
Printed calendars will be delivered or mailed before the holidays. Call 775-846-3773 with any questions.