5.15 Cinema Saloon : White Dog / Baxter

HOWDY PARTNER!





Cinema Saloon is the wild west of worldly films, an underground movie club where we cultivate a community of anarchist filmmakers at TEAPOT 501c3 . Teapot is a super cute nonprofit, cultivating creativity outdoors for park deprived neighborhoods. Bringing artists together to share their talents w the next generation!





This film will be shown INDOORS in our 4k intimate theater. Outdoor screenings will happen in the summer :)





Our resident filmmaker, Alexander Bergman , selects films that challenge your POV of filmmaking. Every event the audience decides between two movies, giving the illusion of choice: text the keyword 'YEEHAW' to 3102181078.





6:30pm, Saloon begins





7:30pm, Showdown (HARD START)





9:30pm, Post Saloon









Want to support?

Show up early, from 5pm-7pm and be part of the Teapot AV Club

Donate: help sustain our nonprofit, Tea and popcorn with donations.

Rules

Once you've attended you can bring 1 person. Film lovers, film friends, film industry. Bring whatever you need, drinks, food, 420 friendly. Get a letterboxd account. Know the rules, break the rules, THIS IS ANARCHY!





Films We've Screened in the Past:

1. Tampopo

2. Wayward Cloud

3. RRR

4. Stray Bullet

5. Dry Summer

6. Crimes of Passion

7. Blind Beast

8. Hausu

9. Possession

10. The Sadist

11. EEGA

12. Chameleon Street

13. Malena



