Help OKC contribute to charity and have a chance to win big! Fifty percent of the money goes to the winner, and the other fifty percent goes to a charity of the winner’s choice!





The winner will be drawn after 9pm at the OKC Opening Day Mixer Party on Saturday, 5/4/24 at Twilight Room.

You DO NOT need to be present at the party to win.

Entries for the drawing will close at 9pm on Saturday, May 4.

Email [email protected] with any questions.