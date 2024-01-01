Lake Valhalla Day Hike

Embark on a scenic journey with Shifting Gears as we explore the natural beauty of Lake Valhalla on July 21st. Nestled near Leavenworth, Washington, this 6.3-mile out-and-back trail offers breathtaking views, lush wildflower meadows, and the tranquil Lake Valhalla itself, all while empowering each other in the great outdoors.





What to Expect:

Discover the beauty of Lake Valhalla, tucked under Lichtenberg Mountain and Mount McCausland. This moderately challenging hike takes approximately 4 hours and is perfect for those with some hiking experience. Along the way, we'll traverse beautiful forests, enjoy the serene environment, and take plenty of snacks and water breaks. At Lake Valhalla, we'll take a break for a peaceful lunch by the sandy beach, where you might spot small cutthroat trout jumping along the shore.





Logistics:

Meeting Time: 7:30am in downtown Bellingham (transportation provided to trailhead)

Return Time: Approximately 6 pm

Length: 6.3 miles round-trip

Elevation Gain: 1,364 feet

Trail Difficulty: Moderate





Registration:

The cost is $20 per person, which helps cover transportation and ensures you'll be guided by experienced trip leaders throughout the journey. If you're unable to afford the registration fee, we offer an affordable option that is completely free of charge for those in need. We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to experience the beauty of nature, regardless of financial circumstances.





What to Bring:

Participants should come prepared with appropriate footwear, clothing, a backpack, lunch, snacks, and plenty of water. If you need any of these items, please reach out to info@letsshiftgears, and we'll ensure you're fully equipped for the adventure ahead.





Contact Us:

If you have any questions or concerns, please don't hesitate to contact us. We're here to help ensure that everyone can join us on this unforgettable journey! Reserve your spot today and get ready for an adventure of a lifetime!







