Snack & Play Pass WJCC carnival 2024

Join us for the West Jordan Care Center & Relief Foundation's Annual Fashion Show and Carnival!
**Free entry, all are welcome!** Enjoy entertainment from "Group Folklorico Mexicano Danza y Color Utah," who are generously donating their time and talent.
**Event Highlights:**
- Resident Fashion Show!
- Snacks for purchase
- Bake Sale
- Silent Auction
- Fish Pond
**Snack & Play Passes:**
- Pre-purchase online until June 21st, 11:50 pm
- Available at the event
**Pass Options:**
- Single Pass: $10 (10 punches)
**Punch Uses:**
- Popcorn: 1 punch
- Soda: 1 punch
- Snow Cone: 2 punches
- Fish Pond: 1 punch
**Proceeds support West Jordan Care Center Residents and the Backyard Pathway Rebuild.**
For questions, call WJCC. Thank you for your support and enjoy the event!