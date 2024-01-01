Logo
Snack & Play Pass WJCC carnival 2024

3350 W 7800 S, West Jordan, UT 84088, USA

Join us for the West Jordan Care Center & Relief Foundation's Annual Fashion Show and Carnival!

**Free entry, all are welcome!** Enjoy entertainment from "Group Folklorico Mexicano Danza y Color Utah," who are generously donating their time and talent.


**Event Highlights:**

- Resident Fashion Show!

- Snacks for purchase

- Bake Sale

- Silent Auction

- Fish Pond


**Snack & Play Passes:**

- Pre-purchase online until June 21st, 11:50 pm

- Available at the event


**Pass Options:**

- Single Pass: $10 (10 punches)


**Punch Uses:**

- Popcorn: 1 punch

- Soda: 1 punch

- Snow Cone: 2 punches

- Fish Pond: 1 punch


**Proceeds support West Jordan Care Center Residents and the Backyard Pathway Rebuild.**

For questions, call WJCC. Thank you for your support and enjoy the event!

