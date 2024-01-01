Poetry & Art In Harmony 2024

In honor of National Poetry Month, we invite you to immerse yourself in the expressive world of words and visuals. "Poetry & Art in Harmony" is not just an event; it's a gathering that cherishes the beauty of expression, the power of words, and the visual storytelling of art.

What to Expect:

Poetry Sharing: Bring a poem - your creation or a favorite piece - and share it with fellow attendees. This is a wonderful opportunity to voice your thoughts, emotions, and stories through the rhythm of words. Whether you're a seasoned poet or someone who simply enjoys the beauty of poetry, we encourage you to share.

Live Art Creation: While poets share their verses, attendees will have the chance to engage in free drawing sessions. Let the spoken words inspire your artistic strokes. Whether you're sketching or doodling, let the poetry readings guide your imagination. No experience necessary – just a willingness to explore.

Cultural Celebration: This event is a celebration of Hispanic heritage and the diverse cultures that enrich Texas. Experience the unity of art and poetry as we come together to appreciate the creativity that thrives within our community.