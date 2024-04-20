Logo
Asian Professional Exchange (APEX)
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

APEX Beach Day and Bonfire Mixer

22355 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Hey Beach Lovers!


Get ready to soak up the sun and meet new friends under the stars at our Beach Day and Bonfire Mixer! Join us for a day filled with sand, surf, and endless fun, followed by an evening of cozy bonfire vibes by the shore. We have reserved a beachfront firepit and picnic area and will be providing an assortment of light food, snacks, and beverages. 


Your $5 RSVP ticket includes access to our beachfront firepit and picnic area. Snacks, hot dogs/burgers, s'mores, and beverages (for you plus a friend!) are included. 


*Parking fees ($20) are not included with the RSVP*

common:freeFormsBy