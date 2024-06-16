Greanley's Softball Fundraiser Raffle

🎉 Excitement is in the air! Get ready to be part of something extraordinary for Greanley’s Florida Softball Tournament fundraising event. We will be raffling three winners, with a chance to win a Yeti Roadie 60 Wheeled Cooler, limited edition color Camp Green, a Blackstone 22" Griddle with hard cover, and a Onn Large Party Bluetooth Speaker. **UPDATE, MORE PRIZES HAVE BEEN ADDED** A Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Rocket Dual Power Tower Light (Tool-Only), a M18 FUEL ONE-KEY 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill/Impact Driver Combo Kit Two 5.0 Ah Batteries Case and a M18 GEN-2 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 4000 Lumens ROVER LED AC/DC Flood Light (Tool-Only)

All proceeds will go to Greanley's softball tournament expenses. Please follow Greanley on her softball journey on Instagram @Greanley03

The drawing of the three winners will be on June 16th, 2024. Once your ticket is purchase, you will receive an email to download your E-Ticket. Your E-Ticket receipt will have your draw number on the top right of the E-Ticket. I will go live on June 16th for the drawing of the winners.

Greanley has been playing with the same team, Diamond Diablo's since 2018. They have since then been a select team playing in tournaments in San Antonio and all around Texas year round. Greanley is currently in the 12U bracket and main position as a pitcher. Greanley practices 2-3 times a week with her team, and 1-2 times a week with a private pitching coach. Greanley is highly prospected in the Southwest ISD softball community for her age, and we look forward to her high school and college days in the future. She is highly motivated and dedicated to her life in softball.

















Every raffle to this event will bring us closer to achieving our mission.

Thank you for supporting my daughter and our mission to her success, your support is invaluable.





Chris Ortiz-Lopez