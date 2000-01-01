2024 Beer, BBQ & Games Fundraiser Ticket Sales

St. Joseph Catholic Academy will be hosting our annual Beer, BBQ, and Games fundraising event! This event supports St. Joseph Catholic Academy.





The evening consists of live music, a large selection of silent auction items, games, mouth watering smoked meats with all of the sides, and a variety of beers to taste. This fundraiser attracts around 200-250 people who are eager to have a fun evening for a great cause. Guests must be 21+ to attend.





St. Joseph Catholic Academy provides a rigorous academic schedule, with a new and updated curriculum in Math, Reading and Religion. We promote a Christ-like atmosphere where we teach our students to be kind, caring, compassionate, and responsible. We are small enough that we operate as a family - taking care of one another, protecting one another, and encouraging one another to be the very best we can be!





We are a parish school that operates independently of the Springfield Catholic School System. We are supported by St. Joseph and Sacred Heart parishes, and we bring 126 years of tradition and service to the people of Springfield. We are sincerely grateful for the support we receive from our supporters.