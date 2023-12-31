WABABA Membership 2023

WABABA

2023

We are looking forward to a wonderful year at Walnut Beach!!

We have many new businesses opening this year. We have many wonderful events planned for the area and we look forward to a great beach season.

Membership Includes...

A board sign at Walnut Beach

A free spot to vend at the summer farmers market

Inclusion in the Walnut Beach Summer Calendar of Events with your location listed.

10% discount on any size ad in the 2023 Walnut Beach Calendar

Representation for community issues at city agencies

WABABA meets at the Firehouse Gallery the second Monday of every month at 6pm.

Promotion of your special events in the calendar and on the website.

Membership is $50

You can pay through the link in this email or send a check made payable to "Walnut Beach Arts and Business Association 501c3"

Checks can be mailed to

WABABA

c/o Walnut Beach Creamery

17-19 Broadway

Milford, CT 06460



















