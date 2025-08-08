2d Annual District 7 Family Weekend

Fort Rucker

AL 36362, USA

Department Cabin
$150

Sleep Comfortable in the Lake Lodge room.

District Auxiliary Cabin (Auxiliary President))
$135

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities for member of up to 6 Post/Auxiliary Members.

Post Cabin Rental
$110

Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities including Corn Hole and Boating.

Conhole Amature
$5

Per person / level

Boating Rides
$5

Unlimited Boating Ride if no waiting.

Meal Ticket
$20

Breakfast and Lunch Saturday, Breakfast Sunday.

VIP ACCESS
$25

All you can drink adult and less adult beverages.

18 Hole Golf Scramble - Forsome
$100

Whacky Prizes

Golf Scrabble
$75

Individual Player Mashup

