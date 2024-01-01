Logo
Beaverton Downtown Association inc
Fabulous Foliage- Drag Queen Terrarium Building with Pluto Momo

12600 SW Crescent St STE 100, Beaverton, OR 97005, USA



Join us for an all-ages, fabulous evening of creativity and fun on May 1 from 5-8pm at Clover and Booch and co-hosted with Brickhaus Coffee! As part of the Beyond Labels series for the Beaverton Downtown Association, this special event features a terrarium-making workshop led by the vibrant and entertaining Drag Queen Pluto Momo. Create your own miniature garden while enjoying live performances, music, and a lively atmosphere. Tickets are $35 and include all supplies for your terrarium. Don't miss out on this unique and inclusive event—grab your tickets today and let's make some magic together!

