Arias and Ice Cream: A Sweet Summer Soirée
A concert to indulge in the confectionary delights of opera and everyone's favorite summer treat
June 15 · 7 PM
Congregational Church of Batavia
21 S Batavia Ave, Batavia, IL 60510
Donation-based tickets
($40 suggested donation)
Proceeds from the concert will benefit Fox Valley Opera.
Contact us at
[email protected]
Mutual Ground
In addition, we will be collecting donations of full-size, unopened personal hygiene products for Mutual Ground. Some items that are most needed at this time include:
Body Wash
Shampoo/Conditioner
Lotions
Vaseline
Chapstick
Shaving Cream (Men and Women)
Mutual Ground is a local organization dedicated to empowering individuals, families, and communities to eliminate domestic and sexual violence and the harms of substance use. Your contribution will make a real difference in the lives of those they serve.