Arias and Ice Cream: A Sweet Summer Soirée

June 15 · 7 PM

Congregational Church of Batavia

Donation-based tickets

($40 suggested donation)

Contact us at

Mutual Ground

In addition, we will be collecting donations of full-size, unopened personal hygiene products for Mutual Ground. Some items that are most needed at this time include:





Body Wash

Shampoo/Conditioner

Lotions

Vaseline

Chapstick

Mutual Ground is a local organization dedicated to empowering individuals, families, and communities to eliminate domestic and sexual violence and the harms of substance use. Your contribution will make a real difference in the lives of those they serve.