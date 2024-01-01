2024 East Cherokee Baseball All-Stars 6u Raffle

We are raffling off several gifts and wine to help sponsor our Allstar team. When you purchase a raffle ticket, you will have six chances to win one of the items below. If you purchase four raffle tickets, you will receive a fifth raffle ticket for free.





- 75 Dollar Gift Card to Old Country Place and a bottle of wine

- 25 Dollar Gift Card to Hickory Flat Kitchen and a bottle of wine

Your Support helps us lower the cost per family for our All-star Team. Thank you for your support.





ECB 6u All-Stars



