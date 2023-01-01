Adopt-A-Brick to Support the Old Post Office

110 1/2 East Main Street

Old Post Office

Date of construction: 1878

Style: Italianate

Significance: Primary



Description: Single story brick masonry building of locally manufactured brick, rectangular in plan. Approximate frontage on Main Street is 37 feet.

Facade is organized, like that of the ground story of the Prutsman Building across the street (Inventory #4), as three major openings under segmental arches, the two outer bays being shop windows with brick bulkheads, the central bay being an entrance.

Window sash and door have been replaced. Major vertical divisions are marked by beveled brick pilasters from foundation to parapet, and the upper wall is articulated by corbeled string courses, the topmost of which is denticulated.

This building housed the U.S. Post Office Weston from 1910 to 1960. Since that time, it had been used as a residence, a doughnut shop and the start of a museum, which was halted due to the death of the owner.

ADOPT-A-BRICK VIRTUALLY

The Old Post Office was owned by Daryl Clifton. It is currently owned by his estate with his children, Stacey and Jon, managing the building.





The Old Post Office requires a great deal of restoration and repairs. The Cliftons are seeking other grants and donations to assist in completely restoring the building.





The Cliftons received $120,000 through the Oregon Main Street grant that was awarded to the Weston Area Development Association in 2023. They also received $10,00 from the Wildhorse Foundation through WADA. The complete restoration project includes a new roof, replacing the interior flooring, walls, repair of windows, and the restoration/repair of the exterior brick work.





Estimates for the complete restoration are about $250,000 due to inflation. There is never one grant that will cover everything. More grants are being sought with donations needed to help match those grant funds. Grants for restoration are highly competitive nationwide and limited within Oregon. Funds exceeding our goal will be kept by WADA as an endowment for future work on the building.





We estimate that there are 200,000 bricks that were used to construct the Old Post Office in 1878. The bricks were manufactured by the Weston Brick Co.





Names will be listed on a plaque to be displayed inside the Old Post Office at the end of the campaign. Adopt a virtual brick by completing the form or donations can be made online https://WestonOregon.com at the Fundraiser pages.





WADA is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit. Tax ID: 88-0783069 All donations are tax deductible to the extent of the law. We recommend that you consult your CPA or Tax Attorney regarding donations. WADA has not provided any goods or services in exchange for this contribution. We will send you a formal thank you letter by mail.



