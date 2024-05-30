Start your Summer off right with the Ivy Hawn FFA Alumni & Supporters for their first Annual "Summer Doesn't Have To SUCCulent" Fundraiser! This family-friendly event will offer a hands on lesson on succulents.





Tickets - $25 (per pot) - you do not need to purchase a ticket for each person in your family, unless you want each person to make their own succulent pot.

What's included - Pot, 4-5 assorted succulents, soil and rock

Additional options available for a fee - different color rock, rare succulents, pots (while supplies last)





We will have a food truck there for the option to buy dinner!





Pre-register by May 30, 2024





Pre-order a SUCCulent shirt for $22



