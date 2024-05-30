Ivy Hawn FFA Alumni & Supporters
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

Summer Doesn't Have To SUCCulent Fundraiser

493 S Lakeview Dr, Lake Helen, FL 32744, USA

Start your Summer off right with the Ivy Hawn FFA Alumni & Supporters for their first Annual "Summer Doesn't Have To SUCCulent" Fundraiser! This family-friendly event will offer a hands on lesson on succulents.


Tickets - $25 (per pot) - you do not need to purchase a ticket for each person in your family, unless you want each person to make their own succulent pot.

What's included - Pot, 4-5 assorted succulents, soil and rock

Additional options available for a fee - different color rock, rare succulents, pots (while supplies last)


We will have a food truck there for the option to buy dinner! 


Pre-register by May 30, 2024


Pre-order a SUCCulent shirt for $22


common:freeFormsBy