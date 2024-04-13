Logo
Custom Grafting Kit Payment $44

Thank you for you order. 

Please use this to make payment for your Custom Grafting Kit.


Instructions:


1) Use the drop-down, choose "1".


2) Click the Select button to proceed.


3) In the Buyer Details section: enter your information.


4) In the Summary section: use the drop-down to select "Other".


5) In the "Contribution" field: Please enter "0" unless you wish to support this Zeffy platform which enables nonprofits like us to receive 100% of your payment without transaction fees.


6) Proceed with your preferred payment method.


7) Click the Confirm button to complete your transaction.

