Alienware Raffle

The Keeper of the Grumper Foundation is hosting a raffle with three exciting prizes:



1st Prize: ALIENWARE AURORA R16 GAMING DESKTOP (14th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-14900KF, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070, 12 GB GDDR6X, 32 GB: 2 x 16 GB, DDR5, 5600 MT/s, 1 TB, M.2, PCIe NVMe, SSD, 1000W Platinum Rated PSU, 240mm Liquid-Cooled CPU with AlienFX & Clear Side Panel.)



2nd Prize: Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor - AW3423DWF 34" curved monitor with QD-OLED technology and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro. Featuring an infinite contrast ratio and VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 for an incredible front-of-screen performance.



3rd Prize: Alienware S5000 Comfort Gaming Chair



With a $20 contribution, you have a chance to win one of these great prizes. 100% of the proceeds will go towards supporting our non-profit organization that supports youth leadership programs. Only 1,000 tickets will be sold. The draw will take place on December 2, 2024, or earlier if all tickets are sold before then. To enter, make sure your entries are submitted to Raffle Headquarters at 3219 N 1st Ave Tucson, AZ 85719 by November 25, 2024. For more details about the raffle and purchasing tickets, please contact the Keeper of the Grumper Foundation at (520)261-7543 or keeperofthegrumperfoundation@ gmail.com.



Terms and Conditions:

The contest is limited to 1,000 entries. All contest entries must be received by November 25, 2024, at Raffle Headquarters located at 3219 N 1st Ave, Tucson, AZ. The winner consents to be photographed, and their name and likeness may be used for publicity. Please note that the purchase of a raffle ticket is not deductible as a charitable contribution. This raffle is being sponsored by the Keeper of the Grumper Foundation, an Arizona non-profit corporation. The winner does not need to be present to win.

The Keeper of the Grumper Foundation is a non-profit organization and a Tucson-based charity that is exempt from taxation under A.R.S. 43-1201, paragraphs 1, 2, 4, 5, 7, 10, or 11.

