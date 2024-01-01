2nd Annual Physicians Networking Event

We are delighted to invite you to the Second Annual Physicians Networking Event. Please secure your ticket(s) ASAP.





This year the theme is around getting involved in medical professional associations in the US and in Egypt. We are also going to provide a great opportunity for physicians who would like to help those affected in Gaza either by providing remote medical consultations or sending donated medical supplies.





This year, we will be presenting the Lifetime Achievement Award to Drs. Samia and Kamal Khalil.

We are also honored to invite Dr. Tarek Helmy to talk to the audience about his experience building bridges with the healthcare system and clinicians in Egypt.

Among many responsibilities, he is the chair of cardiology at LSU and is the current chair of the

American College of Cardiology in the Middle East.





For our international medical graduates (IMGs), we will be hosting a mentoring session with Dr. Mohamed Soliman, founder of EAMTAR titled “Tips for matching into residency and fellowship”. The session will be in Arabic, and will include a short presentation by Dr. Soliman followed by a Q&A session to help answer specific questions from the attendees. Please use the physician-in-training admission if you plan to attend this session.





High level program contents:

- Mentorship Hour (5-6pm)

- Networking

- EAS Welcome

- Keynote Speech by Dr Tarek Helmy

- Dinner

- Awards

- Fajr Scientific and Gaza Panel







