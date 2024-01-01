2024 SAFE Annual Spring Fundraiser

Please join SAFE for our Annual Spring Fundraising Event which aims to address a pressing concern: the dangers of vaping products and the impact they have on our youth. This year's theme, "Clear the Air," seeks to raise awareness about the harmful effects of vaping and emphasize the importance of providing smoke-free environments for our young generation.





This fundraising event aims to generate financial support for initiatives that promote smoke-free environments in places where youth are present, including automobiles and other forms of transportation. By rallying community support and raising funds through donations and sponsorships, we can work towards implementing effective programs that protect our youth from the dangers of vaping.





Join us at this Spring Fundraising Event as we come together to address an urgent issue affecting our youth. Together, we can create a safer environment for future generations by clearing the air of harmful substances and ensuring their well-being is prioritized.



