2nd Annual Surf and Turf Fundraiser

NOTICE: Our surf tournament has been postponed to December 11th, 2022. Since our golf tournament and after-party have passed, we are no longer selling any tickets other than surf team packages. The surf team price is now only $400 for 4 team members as the after-party has passed.





On November 12th-13th, 2022 The Shine Project Foundation will host its 2nd Annual Surf & Turf Fundraiser in Carlsbad, CA. This exciting event is a combination of two San Diego favorites – surfing and golf!





The weekend starts with at an 18 hole -course with shotgun start golf tournament at the Goat Hill Golf Course in Oceanside at 12pm and check in at 10:30am. Afterwards, join us for an exciting after-party at the golf course: 4pm Cocktail hour, 5pm Dinner is served till 6:30pm, Presentation and announcement of Golf Winners at 6:45pm, Silent auction and raffle till 7pm, and ending the night with a live Ginger Roots concert till 9pm.





Sunday morning, we will be at Tamarack State Beach where guests will enjoy a beautiful day by the beach while teams of surfers compete for the win in a relay style competition! Check in is at 6:30am and Heats begin at 7pm. There will be a break for our Expression Session with children with special needs to surf with the help of volunteers 10:00am-11:30am. At 1:00pm we will resume the remainder of the competitors. Once the tournament is over, we'll be headed to Señor Grubby's for the award ceremony at 5pm. Meals and drinks will be included for both the golf and surf tournament!





This jam-packed weekend is something you do not want to miss out! All funds will go towards supporting The Shine Project Foundation’s mission to provide free enrichment events and create a more accessible community that allows all children, teens, and young adults to shine regardless of their special needs!