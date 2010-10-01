Written by Composer Lisa Apple and Director Meg Parker Wilson, Boy on Billboard aims to provide hope, healing, and a call to action. Lisa and Meg have more than 35 years of combined performance and creative writing experience and bring to the stage a gripping, true story about James Apple and troubles that went unseen.





On October 1st, 2010 James Apple, died of accidental suicide due to an undiagnosed mental illness, the day after his 24th birthday. Six months prior he had climbed to the top of a billboard in downtown Fort Worth. For seven hours he paced back and forth, sat and stood, threatened to jump and conducted an orchestra he saw in his mind. The family stood in a trailer watching while the police and rescue team tried to coax him down.





Our next step is heading to 54 Below in NYC to showcase our music and move the show forward!