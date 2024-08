Introducing MKAC's Unique Collage Kits, meticulously crafted by artist Elizabeth Gourlay in limited editions.

Each kit is designed to inspire creativity and is suitable for artists of all ages. Available for purchase, these kits offer a unique opportunity to support MKAC's fundraising efforts while enjoying an artistic exploration curated by Gourlay.

Your contribution directly supports our community arts initiatives.





Thank you for being so supportive!

Mount Kisco Arts Council

[email protected]