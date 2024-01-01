Century Club Quilt Raffle 2024/25 campaign

The Saint Jo Century Club 2025 quilt "Boot Scootin" can be seen at TrailTown Treasures in Saint Jo square. The drawing for this beautiful quilt will be held at the annual "Santa on the Square event in December (date TBD). All proceeds go to the Century Club and are used in accordance with our non-profit organizations bylaws, and with the intent to help our local community through providing scholarships to deserving high school students, and other civic events within our town. Don't miss out on your opportunity to own this beautiful block quilt, created by our members! Need not be present to win. Winners notified via phone (number requested at time of ticket sale). Century Club Quilt "Boot Scootin"