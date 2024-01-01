Holiday Raffle Fundsraiser

Here is more information ...This holiday season we are raising funds to help support a family in need of a little extra cheer.





Help us by purchasing a $10 raffle ticket, towards the GRAND PRIZE of:

Disney Designer Collection

Jasmine Doll

1 of 9800





100% of proceeds will be going towards supporting an Our City church family. Our goal is to raise funds to be able to gift the children clothes and toys for Christmas, as well as assist the parents with food and necessities.





Donations are also welcome, please contact Maria Martinez at [email protected] for more information. Gift cards are encouraged for restaurants, grocery stores, or Target/Walmart/Amazon etc... where we will be shopping for gifts.

