Mainliners Spring Show 2024

It's time for the Mainliners Spring show...and this year's show title is "A New Direction" in honor of our NEW DIRECTOR!





We've got a bunch of new songs debuting this year, and of course we will have a few fan favorites and songs from our chapter quartets...."but wait there's myrrh" !! We also have a guest performance from an acoustic duo...Play the Silence.





We are in a new location this Spring....West Chester East High School Auditorium, 450 Ellis Ln, West Chester, PA 19380. Parking is super easy, and the auditorium is right next to the main entrance.





Please mark your calendars...2pm...Sunday June 2nd...one show only. Tickets available below.





Thank you for your support,

The Mainliners Chorus