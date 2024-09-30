Thank you for considering using Zeffy to make your 2023-2024 dues payment! Through Zeffy, we accept the following forms of payment for dues:

Credit Cards or Debit Cards (default)

Bank transfer payments (ACH)

Apple Pay / Google Pay (will appear automatically if you already have these payment methods enabled on your devices and browsers)

Please include your invoice number when you make your payment.





If you prefer to write a check. Please make the check payable to Kiwanis Club of Fairfield and send it to:

Kiwanis Club of Fairfield

Attn: Club Treasurer

2401 Waterman Blvd.

Suite 4A- PMB 333

Fairfield, CA 94534