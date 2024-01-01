MKAC Concert Series: Flute Soundscapes - Baroque to Contemporary featuring Yael Acher "KAT" Modiano

Join us on Sunday, April 28th, from 1:30 PM to 3 PM, in the Community Room of the Mount Kisco Public Library for an extraordinary event: Flute Soundscapes - Baroque to Contemporary featuring Yael Acher "KAT" Modiano





Experience Electro-acoustic Flute Soundscapes accompanied by captivating visuals and masks in this performance by Yael Acher "KAT" Modiano, an award-winning Fulbright Scholar, flutist, and composer.





Embark on a musical journey through diverse flute soundscapes spanning various eras of Western classical music. From the Baroque compositions of J.S. Bach to the modern melodies of C. Debussy and the vibrant Tango rhythms of A. Piazzolla, this eclectic solo flute program promises to enchant audiences. Additionally, Modiano will showcase original acoustic and electro-acoustic contemporary pieces, adding a unique and captivating dimension to the performance.







