2024 KWCB Awards Dinner

We are thrilled to invite you to join us for an unforgettable evening at the Keep Wakulla County Beautiful Awards Dinner. Come and celebrate the remarkable achievements of our community members with a night filled with inspiration, recognition, and enjoyment.

Event Details:

Date: June 27, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Venue: Panacea Community Center, 115 Otter Lake Rd, Panacea, FL

Ticket Price: $20 per person

The evening will include a welcome reception, a sumptuous grouper dinner, and an exciting awards presentation. It promises to be an evening of celebration and camaraderie as we honor the outstanding contributions of our awardees.